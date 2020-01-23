Pune: Labourer beaten to death with iron rods; 5 juveniles, two others detained

The deceased was identified as Sagar Mahadev Bhalerao. (Representational Image) The deceased was identified as Sagar Mahadev Bhalerao. (Representational Image)

A 24-year-old labourer was beaten to death by a group of miscreants over a petty dispute on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Dhanori. Police have detained seven persons, including five juveniles, in connection with the incident.

The deceased, Sagar Mahadev Bhalerao (24), was a resident of Panchsheel Mitra Mandal area in Dhanori. Bhalerao used to do plumbing and waterproofing work at construction sites. According to police, the suspects attacked Bhalerao with iron rods after he hurled abuses at them as he was drunk.

“An offence has been registered against seven persons, including five juveniles. All of them have been detained. The two persons above 18 years of age will be produced in court while the five minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. As per the complaint registered by Sagar’s brother, the seven persons brutally beat him up following a dispute. Sagar hurled abuses at the group, after which they started beating him up with iron rods,” said Inspector Arun Avhad of Vishrantwadi police station.

Some people took Bhalerao to a nearby hospital, from where he was taken to the Sassoon General hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital due to multiple serious injuries.

Both the arrested suspects and detained juveniles are residents of Munjaba Vasti.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App