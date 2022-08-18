Pune: KV student ‘kidnapped’ from outside school, found at railway station

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have launched a probe into the alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy who went missing from outside his school Tuesday afternoon and was later found at the Pune railway station.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the boy’s father at the Dehu Road police station Wednesday night, an unidentified person allegedly kidnapped the boy while he was waiting for a bus at the gate of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Dehu Road, Tuesday afternoon. It was alleged that the kidnapper covered the boy’s face with a handkerchief and then took him on a local train.

The family members of the boy approached the police as he did not return home. The police launched a search for the boy and in a few hours, they got information that he was spotted at the Pune railway station.

A team from the Dehu Road police station went to the railway station and found the boy. He was handed over to his family members.

The police said the FIR was lodged as per the details shared by the boy. Assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad said an investigation is on in the case.