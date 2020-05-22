Pune: Major fire at chemical factory in Kurkumbh MIDC, fire tenders on spot

Flames and smoke which were seen coming out of the office premises triggered a panic-like situation in the area for sometime. (ANI) Flames and smoke which were seen coming out of the office premises triggered a panic-like situation in the area for sometime. (ANI)

A major fire broke out at a chemical company in Kurkumbh MIDC in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday morning. No casualties have been reported so far.

Confirming the incident, Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said several fire tenders are present and are trying to douse the flames at Kusmum Distillation and Refining Private Limited Company.

The incident came to light after a huge sound was heard in the area. Flames and smoke which were seen coming out of the office premises triggered a panic-like situation in the area for sometime. On receiving information, Pune rural police teams as well as the fire brigade rushed to the spot.

The cops have sealed the area and have barricaded certain locations to avoid crowding.

