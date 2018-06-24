Pune: Krida Prabodhini bag a grand double, beat Railway Police, Pune XI in hockey match

The hockey championship was held at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri on Saturday. (Express photo) The hockey championship was held at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri on Saturday. (Express photo)

Krida Prabodhini bagged a grand double in the Olympic Day 5-A-Side Hockey Championship (Men and Women) at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, on Saturday.

In the men’s final, Prabodhini beat the Railway Police (9-7) via a shootout after sharing 14 goals at the end of three quarters. Earlier, in the women’s final, Krida Prabodhini made it a one-way run with a 9-1 win over Pune XI.

In the men’s final, the Railway Police staged a determined comeback from a 2-5 deficit. A four-in-a-row scored in a span of ten minutes over Q2 and Q3 by Amol Bhosale helped the railway team share honours with KP at the end of regulation time.

In the shootout, Prabodhini had Rahul Shinde and Talib Shah score, while Prithavraj and Amol Bhosle failed with their attempts for Railway Police.

The women’s section had Rutuja Pisal (five goals) lead the way for Prabodhini. Attacking from the start, Pisal scored four out of the five goals. Her team scored in Q1 (first quarter).

Thereafter, it was a score at will situation for KP with Vaishnavi Phalke (2 goals), Pooja Shendge and Akshata Dhekale (1 goal) making up the tally.

Later the prizes were gives away by the hands of Balasaheb Landge, Secretary General Maharashtra Olympic Association and Anil Chormale, Deputy Director Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Maharashtra in the presence of Olympians Ajit Lakra and Vikram Pillay and India internationals goalkeepers Akash Chikte and Suraj Karkera.

Krishna Prakash, IPS and first Civil Services’ ‘Iron Man’, was the chief guest.

