Pune: Kothrud Sanskrutik Mahotsav to be dedicated to Pt Jasraj this year

This year’s event will be dedicated to Pandit Jasraj. This year’s event will be dedicated to Pandit Jasraj.

PUNE MAYOR Murlidhar Mohol, also the founder of Sanskruti Prathistan, which organises the Kothrud Sanskrutik Mahotsav every year, announced that this year’s event will be dedicated to Pandit Jasraj and will be held from February 1 to 4. In its 10th year, the free and open for all event will be held at Ideal Colony Ground.

“This year, the International Astronomical Union along with NASA’s Space Research Institute named a newly-discovered planet after Pt Jasraj. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan, Pt Jasraj is the first Indian to receive such a privilege. He also turned 90 on January 28, so we are dedicating this year’s festival to the maestro,” Mohol said. The first two days of the festival will be marked by the ‘Rasraj Samman Ceremony’.

On the first day of the festival on February 1, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil and Kothrud MLA Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, director Jabbar Patel and well-known vocalist Hridaynath Mangeshkar will honour Pt Jasraj with a memento during the ‘Rasraj Samman Ceremony’.

Later, the students of Pt Jasraj School of Music Foundation will present a performance, followed by a performances of Pt Jasraj’s grandson and vocalist Swar Sharma, sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and his son Shikhar Qureshi, and singer Hariharan.

On February 2, flautist Rakesh Chaurasia will begin the event with a performance, followed by a Pt Jasraj’s disciple Pt Sanjeev Abhyankar and senior vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, who will present a jugalbandi called ‘Jasarangi’. The second day will conclude with an interactive session with Pt Jasraj, Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Dr Prabha Atre and Pt Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

On the third day of the festival, there will be a presentation of a play called Yugnayak Vivekananda, organised by Ramakrishna Math, Pune. The festival will conclude on February 4 with a live episode of the famous Marathi television programme, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Following the tradition of honouring artistes every year, the foundation will present its ‘Sanskruti Kala Jeevangaurav’ award to senior vocalist Pt Suhas Vyas and the ‘Sanskruti Kala’ award to noted tabla player Pt Vijay Ghate.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App