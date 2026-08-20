Pune minors kill boy over WhatsApp status, morning walkers find his body

The police said the boys first took the Class 12 student to a temple in the Rajgad area. (File Photo)

Morning walkers in Pune city’s Kothrud area stumbled on the body of a 17-year-old boy on a hill on Wednesday, hours after two minor friends allegedly murdered him over a dispute regarding a social media status.

The police said the minor boys took the Class 12 student from Kothrud to a temple in the Rajgad area on Tuesday night to confront him over the Instagram and WhatsApp status he had uploaded in support of some others who had beaten one of the boys a few days earlier.

Later, in the early hours of Wednesday, they went to the hill near the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) building in Kothrud, where the two boys allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod, causing his death.