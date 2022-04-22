Pune: Kothrud Mohotsav pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, audience can’t hold back tears

The 12th edition of Kothrud Sanskritik Mohotsav in Pune will conclude on Friday with a jugalbandi by artists such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Tofeek Qureshi, Rakesh Chaurasia and Purbayan Chaterjee.

Earlier, Opposition leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the cultural fest on April 19. “Kothrud Sanskritik Mohotsav is adding to Pune’s cultural eminence and has been drawing a huge response for the past 12 years. I feel happy to see this grand event after the pandemic. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol’s work in Pune and this Mohotsav is worth praising. Prominent artists’ are awarded. Classical music is encouraged and Punekars’ want for art is catered to,” he said at the inauguration.

Fadnavis awarded a lifetime achievement honour to Pandit Shaunak Abhisheki. “I am glad to give this award in recognition of the Abhishek family’s great contribution to the field of music,” he said.

According to Mohol, “The Mohotsavhas created a place in Pune’s cultural landscape.” “It feels good to see that people are waiting for this event. This year, two days are dedicated to Bharatratna Lata Mangeshkar. The last day, April 22, will feature the legacy of our Hindustani classical music through jugalbandi by great artists such as Kaushiki Chakraborty, Tofeek Qureshi, Rakesh Chaurasia and Purbayan Chaterjee,” he added.

The event commenced with Zee Marathi’s laughter reality show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, followed by a two-day event titled “Latadidi Ek Smaranyatra”, which focused on the Marathi songs of Lata Mangeshkar. The programme was curated by Dr Salil Kulkarni and performed by vocalists such as Usha Mangeshkar, Suresh Wadkar and Sharayu Date. “She was the human manifestation of Saraswati Maa,” said Wadkar. Usha Mangeshkar added, “Like her musical skills, she was a great human being. She would quietly help a lot of people and we would come to know of this after years.”

A member of the audience, Ujwala Pate, 54, said, “I have attended all the editions of the Mohotsav. Great artists come here and perform. It is free, hence people from any section of society can enjoy it. This year’s tribute event on Lata didi is very beautiful and I felt as if she would come and speak to us as well as perform on stage.”