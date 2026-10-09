Pune to compulsorily acquire land to widen Koregaon Park road amid landowners’ ire

The Pune Municipal Corporation has initiated steps to widen the vehicle-choked North Main Road in Koregaon Park from 18 metres to 30 metres.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 05:59 PM IST
PMC'Pune Municipal Corporaton said a tender process has been initiated through the Road Department to widen North Main Road in Koregaon Park by 30 metres as per the approved Development Plan between Westin Hotel Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk. (File Photo)
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In a major push to decongest one of Pune’s key commercial hubs, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated compulsory land acquisition to widen the vehicle-choked North Main Road in Koregaon Park from 18 metres to 30 metres.

The North Main Road in Koregaon Park is one of the prominent locations in Pune city with a mix of cafes, pubs, boutiques, and residential properties, including the Osho International Meditation Resort. It is one of the 32 major roads to be prioritized to eliminate traffic congestion in Pune city.

“Considering the traffic congestion at this place, a tender process has been initiated through the Road Department to widen the road by 30 metres as per the approved Development Plan between Westin Hotel Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk. The contractor has been given the work order, and the widening work is going on the left side of the road. The length of the road is 1650 metres,” said Pune Municipal Commissioner (PMC) Naval Kishore Ram.

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The road that has been mapped in the Development Plan indicates it has got legal clearance in the city planning.

Further, the existing road between the stretch from Hotel Carnival and Tadigutta Chowk is about 160 m long and 11 to 14 m wide. He said that here the land takeover is creating problems as local people are refusing to hand over the land. They claimed that they have not yet received compensation for the previous road widening in 2003-05. Therefore, there is a delay in obtaining possession of the road site through compromise, he said.

At present, 3,040 sq metres are required for compulsory land acquisition, which amounts to Rs 21.4 crore.

“However, considering the urgency of the work, it is necessary to compulsorily acquire the land. The provision required for the land acquisition has been made in the approved budget for 2026-27,” said the municipal commissioner.

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He said approval of the standing committee has been sought to initiate the land acquisition process.

Hailing the move to compulsorily acquire land, former corporator and MNS leader Rajendra Wagaskar said it is very important to widen North Main Road to resolve the traffic issue. In fact, the local people are the worst affected due to traffic chaos in the area. Those opposing the land takeover are owners of residential-turned-commercial properties who are not staying in the area,” he said.

Umesh Gaikwad, sitting BJP corporator from Koregaon Park, also backed the road widening plan to solve the traffic crisis on the North Main Road. “There are some 15 landowners in the area who will have to give up their land to the PMC for the widening of the road. The PMC should give them proper compensation so that they will willingly give up their land,” he said, adding that, if need be, local corporators, including him, will hold discussions on the issue with the civic administration.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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