Pune to compulsorily acquire land to widen Koregaon Park road amid landowners’ ire

Pune Municipal Corporaton said a tender process has been initiated through the Road Department to widen North Main Road in Koregaon Park by 30 metres as per the approved Development Plan between Westin Hotel Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk. (File Photo)

In a major push to decongest one of Pune’s key commercial hubs, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated compulsory land acquisition to widen the vehicle-choked North Main Road in Koregaon Park from 18 metres to 30 metres.

The North Main Road in Koregaon Park is one of the prominent locations in Pune city with a mix of cafes, pubs, boutiques, and residential properties, including the Osho International Meditation Resort. It is one of the 32 major roads to be prioritized to eliminate traffic congestion in Pune city.

“Considering the traffic congestion at this place, a tender process has been initiated through the Road Department to widen the road by 30 metres as per the approved Development Plan between Westin Hotel Chowk and Tadigutta Chowk. The contractor has been given the work order, and the widening work is going on the left side of the road. The length of the road is 1650 metres,” said Pune Municipal Commissioner (PMC) Naval Kishore Ram.