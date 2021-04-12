Pune: After seven hours of search for oxygen bed, Kondhwa woman dies

A 43-year-old woman from Kondhwa died on Monday morning after her efforts to find an oxygen bed in civic and private hospitals in Pune city proved futile. According to her family, they searched for oxygen beds for a good seven hours and in top private hospitals in the city.

The woman, Nanda Binawat, wife of Anil Binawat who deals in real estate, had undergone a test for COVID-19 on Saturday. Around Sunday midnight, her condition suddenly deteriorated as she felt breathless. The woman and her husband then drove around the city in their car for the next four-five hours.

“They went to all top hospitals like Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Janhengir Hospital in Pune city and to Aditya Birla hospital located in Pimpri-Chinchwad. None of the hospitals had an oxygen bed. The doctors in those hospitals said her oxygen level had dipped and she badly needed an oxygen bed,” said Akhash Kumbhar, the woman’s nephew.

After failing to find an oxygen bed in any of the hospitals, the couple returned around 6 am. “Then one of our close relatives, who worked with a private hospital, asked them to visit that hospital. However, there too they did not find a bed. The husband then contacted PMC War Room. Officials there asked the couple to undergo rapid antigen test at Sassoon hospital,” said Kumbhar.

As the couple were heading towards, Sassoon hospital, the woman fell unconscious. “The doctors had Sassoon examined her and declared her dead…The doctors said her oxygen level had dipped to 35 per cent,” said Kumbhar.

The woman had developed a fever on April 6. “The local clinic doctors advised her home isolation. However, she became weak and fever persisted, the doctors advised her to undergo a test on April 10. The family paid Rs 500 extra to get the test report quickly,” said Kumbhar.

Kumbhar said her aunt was fine till last evening. “But suddenly her condition worsened late in the evening. Though she was finding it hard to breathe, she could walk around to the hospital. They first searched for oxygen for six hours, returned home and again searched for the bed for more than an hour… my aunt finally died at 7.30 this morning. The funeral was held two hours later.” The woman is survived by her husband and three kids.