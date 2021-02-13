Pune: Kondhwa school teacher tests COVID positive, school shut down

Civic officials said that the teacher got himself tested for the infection after experiencing symptoms and informed civic authorities after testing positive. (Representational Photo)

In the first such case after school reopening, a secondary school teacher from Kondhwa’s Sri Sant Gadge Maharaj School has tested positive for novel coronavirus and the school has since been sanitised and shut down.

Schools in the city resumed physical classes for Class 9 to 12 since January 4 and Class V to VIII since February 1, post which the first such instance has been reported.

This is one of the largest civic-run schools in the city, with six primary schools offering three different medium of instructions, operating from the same campus. The number of students enrolled in the six schools are in thousands but civic authorities said that owing to the restrictions in COVID-19 situation and parents consent, fewer students were attending classes. There are 1165 students enrolled between Class V to VIII, of which 694 parents had consented to send students to school for physical classes. Around 460 students were attending classes in school and have been asked to remain in home isolation.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

There are a total of 55 secondary school and 16 Balwadi (nursery) teachers besides 17 non-teaching staff at the school. BY Friday evening, 12 teachers of the same campus underwent RT PCR tests and reports are awaited, said Suresh Jagtap, additional commissioner, PMC.

Civic officials said that the teacher got himself tested for the infection after experiencing symptoms and informed civic authorities after testing positive.

The school campus has extensively sanitised and a close tab is being kept on any students or teachers reporting symptoms, sanitised by civic officials.