Communal tension flares in Pune’s Kondhwa after fight between teenagers, stone pelting reported

A fight between teenage children spiralled into a serious law and order situation in Pune’s Kondhwa area as two groups from different communities clashed, flaring communal tensions on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

As the police attempted to control the situation, stones were thrown at them, prompting the use of force to disperse the crowd. Senior officers said the events occurred between 11 pm on Monday and 2 am on Tuesday in the Kondhwa area.

“The sequence of events started with a dispute between some teenage children in a residential society in Kondhwa. As the fight escalated, the older youth and adults from both sides joined the arguments. The two rival groups belonged to two different communities. This turned into a law and order situation. We deployed a large number of police personnel to bring the situation under control,” said a senior officer from the Pune city police.