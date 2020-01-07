Pune-Kolkata flight stranded at Bhubaneswar for nine hours

The passengers had to wait for nine hours before they departed for Kolkata and landed there at 1.30 pm. (Image source: Reuters/Representational Image) The passengers had to wait for nine hours before they departed for Kolkata and landed there at 1.30 pm. (Image source: Reuters/Representational Image)

As many as 162 passengers of a Go Air flight from Pune to Kolkata had a harrowing journey on Sunday. First, their departure from Pune was delayed by three hours and then the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar, where they had to wait for nine hours before heading to Kolkata.

According to sources, Flight number G8 394 was scheduled to depart from Pune airport at 10.30 pm on Sunday. Passengers who had boarded the flight were de-boarded around 11 pm. The flight eventually took off around 1.30 am Monday. However, after receiving reports of bad weather at Kolkata, the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar airport, where it landed around 4.40 am. The passengers had to wait for nine hours before they departed for Kolkata and landed there at 1.30 pm.

