Pune Kolhapur 220 km inter city ultramarathon run on Dec 17

blueBrigade Running Club has promoted good health within the community and worked towards spreading information on the benefits of running and training people in long distance running at no charges. Ajay Desai — mentor at blueBrigade Running Club has his own experience of how running has benefited him to control diabetes and lose weight.

The running club has reached out to more members with their branches at seven different locations. Team blueBrigade consisting of Ajay Desai, Preeti Mhaske, Shyamal Mondal, Aziz Master, Vikas Solanki and Prashant Pethe from various blueBrigade locations will be running an Ultra Marathon distance of 220Kms from Pune to Kolhapur with a cutoff time of 45 hrs on December 17. Along with them Mukesh Kaushal, Rahul Kadam and Rahul Gaikwad will participate in a 100km run.

The cause of the Ultra Marathon is to spread awareness about Diabetes and Spread information on the benefits of running as a healthy lifestyle, says Desai. This is a daunting task of running throughout the day and night over a rollercoaster of a terrain with two steep climbs of Katraj and Khambhatki Ghats, varying day and night temperatures where these seasoned Ultramarathoners will have to put their experience into good use to reach their destination.

The Team will be supported by a physio and support crew along with a Team bus and pilot car. Running and cycling clubs from Satara, Karad and Kolhapur along with fitness enthusiasts will be cheering and supporting the Ultramarathoners. The flag off will be at 6 PM from Najushri Hall, Gangadham Rd ,Bibwewadi on December 17.