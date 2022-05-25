Pune Knowledge Cluster to offer scholarships to help girl students

NEXT MONTH, the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) is going to launch its maiden scholarship programme for girls in Maharashtra who are keen on pursuing higher studies, and research in chemistry and its allied subjects.

Over the next two years, PKC will provide scholarships for three, six or nine months to 43 women from under privileged backgrounds to work in this field under the WEnyan (Women in Education) scholarship.

“This scholarship mainly aims to help girl students continue and pursue chemical sciences. The project outcome will be monitored regularly,” said Priya Nagaraj, chief operating officer at the PKC.

The scholarship comprises financial support to early stage women entrepreneurs interested in chemistry, agro-chemistry, medicinal chemistry, new materials, sustainability and allied areas.

Under this programme, female graduates with entrepreneurial ideas will be mentored for a maximum period of nine months during which they can develop, hone and take their entrepreneurial ideas to the next level.

The programme will facilitate industry visits, interactions with scientists and mentors, facilitate peer networking and organise popular talks by eminent scientists and entrepreneurs.

The month-long application process is set to commence on June 1.