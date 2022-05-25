scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Pune Knowledge Cluster to offer scholarships to help girl students

Over the next two years, PKC will provide scholarships for three, six or nine months to 43 women from under privileged backgrounds to work in this field under the WEnyan (Women in Education) scholarship.

Pune |
May 25, 2022 5:27:04 am
Pune Knowledge Cluster to offer scholarships to help girl studentsThe scholarship comprises financial support to early stage women entrepreneurs interested in chemistry, agro-chemistry, medicinal chemistry, new materials, sustainability and allied areas. (Express Photo)

NEXT MONTH, the Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) is going to launch its maiden scholarship programme for girls in Maharashtra who are keen on pursuing higher studies, and research in chemistry and its allied subjects.

Over the next two years, PKC will provide scholarships for three, six or nine months to 43 women from under privileged backgrounds to work in this field under the WEnyan (Women in Education) scholarship.

“This scholarship mainly aims to help girl students continue and pursue chemical sciences. The project outcome will be monitored regularly,” said Priya Nagaraj, chief operating officer at the PKC.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The scholarship comprises financial support to early stage women entrepreneurs interested in chemistry, agro-chemistry, medicinal chemistry, new materials, sustainability and allied areas.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi confidential: Capital visitPremium
Delhi confidential: Capital visit
UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 24, 2022: Know the Relevance of Indo-Pacific Economic ...
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...Premium
Two months ago, sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla had warned of zero to...
Quad: Opportunities, challengesPremium
Quad: Opportunities, challenges
More Premium Stories >>

Under this programme, female graduates with entrepreneurial ideas will be mentored for a maximum period of nine months during which they can develop, hone and take their entrepreneurial ideas to the next level.

The programme will facilitate industry visits, interactions with scientists and mentors, facilitate peer networking and organise popular talks by eminent scientists and entrepreneurs.

More from Pune

The month-long application process is set to commence on June 1.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement