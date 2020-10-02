Arabinda Mitra: ‘Pune has potential to solve national and international issues’

"Pune has the potential to solve not simply local or national issues but also international ones," said Mitra. (psa.gov.in)

The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)-led Pune Knowledge Cluster (PKC) was formally launched in the city on Friday.

Arabinda Mitra, scientific secretary to the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) of India, said at the launch that all futuristic problems faced by Pune will be better addressed using a consortia approach between academia, research and development institutions and industries.



PKC, which has been set up to create a common platform facilitating healthy interaction between researchers, R&D and industries in Pune, was approved by the Union government in August. It aims to address problems mainly pertaining to the city’s environment and health as well as improving e-mobility, big data and capacity building in research and technology.

In his inaugural address, ‘Sustainable Inclusive Growth through Gandhian Engineering’, RA Mashelkar, a scientist, stressed on the need for policy innovation to complement technological innovations. “We must strive to make high-end technology accessible to all. And technology innovation will be at its optimum when there is policy innovation. This can be achieved by democratisation of innovation,” said Mashelkar.

