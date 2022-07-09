Know Your City: Behind Pune’s renowned eye hospital, the unfulfilled dream of a father

For 80-year-old Dr Shreekant Kelkar, founder-director of National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO), preserving and restoring his father Dr Bhaskar Kelkar’s 101-year-old passport has been a labour of love. After all, it was this passport that shaped their lives and helped set up one of the oldest eye care institutions in Pune.

“This is a crucial memory for us which has shaped our lives and also helped in laying the foundation of a national eye institute in Pune and Maharashtra that provides eye care under one roof,” says Dr Shreekant.

Dr Bhaskar was awarded an MBBS certificate from the University of Bombay on May 8, 1917, and subsequently, had applied for a passport to pursue higher studies abroad. The British government issued his passport on August 8, 1921 and Dr Bhaskar had started making plans to pursue a diploma in ophthalmology at London. But a freak accident led to a compound fracture that altered Dr Bhaskar’s plans.

Dr Bhaskar Kelkar’s MBBS degree. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar) Dr Bhaskar Kelkar’s MBBS degree. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar)

“My father’s left hand had got infected and at that time, there were hardly any antibiotics. So to save the hand from being amputated, doctors performed multiple incisions to remove the pus,” Dr Shreekant reminisced.

The disappointment was acute, but keeping his father’s dream alive, Dr Shreekant decided to become an eye surgeon and was among the first batch of students who passed out from Armed Forces Medical College 60 years ago.

Dr Bhaskar’s brother Dinkar (who went on to set up Pune’s iconic Raja Dinkar Kelkar museum) had a small shop at M G Road where he kept gramophone records. Alongside, Dr Bhaskar decided to physically conduct eye examinations and dispense correct glasses to customers, Dr Shreekant recalled. Later, Dr Bhaskar set up Kelkar Opticians – a shop at Budhwar Peth near the famous Dagdusheth Halwai trust’s Ganesh temple – that was subsequently managed by his elder son Raghunath.

Dr Bhaskar’s dream was kept alive by his son Shreekant. A student of the first batch of Armed Forces Medical College, Dr Shreekant then went to Mumbai where he got his post-graduate diploma at Topiwala National Medical College and Nair hospital in 1970-71. “I was fortunate to work with renowned ophthalmologist Dr Badar Maskati, who was the head of the department of ophthalmology then at KEM Hospital, Mumbai. His life has been defined by service and a strong work ethic,” Dr Shreekant recalled. Dr Shreekant returned to Pune and set up his practice at Laxmi Road. Later, in 1984-85, he set up a small hospital at Shaniwar Peth and called it Bhabha Hospital after his mother Bhagwati and father Bhaskar.

It was in 1989 that the NIO was set up at Ghole Road. According to NIO director and eye surgeon Dr Aditya Kelkar, Dr Shreekant’s son, it was a first-of-its-kind hospital that provided all possible eye care under one roof. Dr Aditya said that earlier, patients had to travel to Chennai and Ahmedabad for super speciality eye care. Now, with another branch opened at Aundh, and a daily OPD of 350 patients and at least 35 patients being operated on a daily basis, NIO has ensured that patients did not have to travel to other places for specialised services.

A pamphlet of Kelkar & Co. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar) A pamphlet of Kelkar & Co. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar)

“We introduced laser vision correction, 3D digital microscope , laser-assisted cataract surgery and other state-of-the-art technologies,” Dr Aditya said. Apart from conducting surgeries free of cost, several noted personalities like former President Pratibha Patil, actors Nana Patekar and Nilu Phule, among others have undergone treatment at NIO.

NIO doctors have also been awarded various prestigious international fellowships. While Dr Pankaj Bendale, Dr Yogesh Chougule and Dr Nikhil Labshetwar were awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), Dr Aarti Heda was awarded an international recognition of Diplomate of Fellowship of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (FRCS).

“FACS or FRCS after a surgeon’s name is an indication that the surgeon has passed a thorough evaluation of both professional competence and ethical fitness as issuing authorities take an all-round view of the surgeons’ ability…”, Dr Aditya said.

A treasured possession

Dr Bhaskar Kelkar struggled to become a doctor as his father Gangadhar was a clerk in the postal services and wondered how he would pay the fees. That did not deter a young Bhaskar, who eventually got his MBBS certificate, and then applied for a passport to travel to London. But fate had other plans. This passport was very dear to the Kelkar family and Dr Shreekant and Dr Aditya decided to revive the fragile pages of the 101-year-old document.

Dr Shreekant Kelkar and wife Aruna hold the passport which was issued to Dr Bhastkar Kelkar in 1921. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar) Dr Shreekant Kelkar and wife Aruna hold the passport which was issued to Dr Bhastkar Kelkar in 1921. (Photo: Dr Shreekant Kelkar)

Luckily for the Kelkars, the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute recently opened a facility to restore old documents. Bhupal Patwardhan, executive chairman of BORI, told The Indian Express that they have received many requests for preservation and restoration of old documents, dating back to the British era and even beyond. “These old documents have to be treated like a newborn baby. They are extremely fragile and after scientifically processing the passport, which took around four to five days, the life has now been extended to more than 70 years,” Patwardhan said. The precious memorabilia was handed to the family recently and will turn 101 years’ old on August 8.

“It is their proud possession and a copy has been framed and displayed both at home and the hospital,” Dr Jaee Kelkar, the medical director at the hospital and Dr Aditya’s wife said.