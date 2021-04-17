Pune: Know who is exempted from Covid test now; what are the new rules for mess, liquor shops

A health worker takes a sample of the RT-PCR swab test for diagnosis of Covid-19 at Katraj center in Pune. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Saturday exempted staff of certain sectors who are allowed to work during the current restrictions from the mandatory Covid-19 test. Such staff, including home delivery personnel and domestic helps, were ordered to take the test every 15 days.

The relief follows after the laboratories were overburdened with test samples of not only suspected cases but also of staff of these sectors.

In its April 7 order on restrictions to be imposed in the city to contain the spread of Covid-19, the PMC had made it mandatory for employees going to work to undertake the RTPCR test for Covid-19. The large number of samples led to delay in results by at least three days. The representatives of various sectors also raised concern over the demand of Covid19 test of the employees every 15 days.

“Employees of a few sectors are exempted from the condition of mandatory Covid19 test while reporting for work,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday.

Who all are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test now?

Employees of e-commerce companies doing home delivery

Staff of hotels, restaurants, bars and their staff doing home delivery

Drivers of private vehicles

Staff involved in printing and distribution of newspapers and magazines

Domestic helps

Caretakers of senior citizens and ailing persons at home. However, they have to get themselves vaccinated as early as possible as per the instructions of the union government.

Who is not exempted from Covid-19 test?

Labourers at construction sites, employees of cooperative housing society, staff of marriage halls and those involved in cremation or performing last rites of the deceased, staff involved in conducting examinations and employees of roadside eateries are not mentioned in the list of sectors exempted from getting mandatory Covid19 test.

Services. sectors that are allowed to operate in fresh order:

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar stated that the state government, in its revised order. has permitted following sectors and services to operate”

Private companies supplying products for the essential services sectors and the shops supplying raw material to these companies to operate only for the same purpose and should not do retail business. The shops are directed to carry out point to point sale of raw material

The PMC has clarified that the mess can operate all days of the week for parcel service from 7 am to 8 pm.

Liquor shops can provide home delivery to customers on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm.

Optical shops are included in the essential supply category and can operate on weekdays from 7 am to 6 pm.

