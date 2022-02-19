Pune: Kingpin of ‘friendship club’ nabbed

Pune city police have arrested the kingpin of an alleged fraud operating through a “friendship club” that lured men into earning money by having sex with “rich and high profile women”.

Police have identified the accused as Anup Suklal Manore (35), resident of Mohammadwadi. They had earlier arrested a woman Deepali Kailas Shinde (28), resident of Katke Vasti in Wanavdi, in this case. A Pune-based senior citizen had lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case recently. A press release issued by the police on Friday said that the complainant saw an advertisement of one Minakshi Friendship Club in a newspaper. He contacted the mobile phone number mentioned in the advertisement where he claims he was told that the club would arrange his meeting with high profile women for sex and he would also be paid well. But for that, the complainant was asked to pay a “security fee”. The complainant allegedly transferred Rs 2 lakh in a bank account number given on the call.

The complainant was allegedly duped into tranferring more money on various occasions, amounting to Rs 60.02 lakh.