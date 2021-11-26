Pune-based Kinetic Green unveils new range of electric golf carts

The Pune-based Kinetic Group has launched a new range of electric golf carts in association with Italy’s Tonino Lamborghini.

The launch took place at the latest edition of EICMA which is being held at Fiera Milano Rho between November 23 and 28.

The ISO DIVO Golf Carts will be available in two variants — STRADA and GOLF — and will be designed in Italy, manufactured in India, and be exported worldwide. The carts will be on sale in early 2022, a statement by the Kinetic Group informed.

“The legendary brand, Iso, is being re-introduced by the young Italian entrepreneur with a world-famous surname: Ferruccio Lamborghini, a third-generation member of the Lamborghini family. To accomplish this mission, brand owner Ferruccio Lamborghini has brought together complementary know-how to establish a new trend in electric Golf Carts with Kinetic Green,” the release stated.

Sulajja Firodia Motwani, the founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to present Indian-manufactured electric vehicles on a global stage. The joint-venture represents a confluence of two rich automotive legacies from the house of Lamborghini and Kinetic. This is a testament to the Indian manufacturing sector’s prowess and its potential to lead the electric vehicle revolution on a global platform.”

The golf carts will have features like fast charging lithium-ion batteries, hydraulic brakes on all 4 wheels and independent suspension. ISO Divo Strada series will also be presented as a “street legal” golf cart, meeting the stringent DOT approval standards in the USA. “This opens up a large and growing opportunity in North America, where many states now allow DOT approved golf carts or buggies as neighbourhood vehicles which can move at speeds up to 40 km/hr,” Motwani added.

The Joint venture company — Kinetic Green Tonino Lamborghini — will also develop a series of the smart carts. There will be 2-seater to 8-seater options and can be used in several sectors, like golf, tourism, hospitality, and personal use under the Iso brand.