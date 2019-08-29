Pune: Kidnapped & sexually abused, 3-year-old girl dies of head injury

A three-year-old girl, who lived on the streets of Pune with her mother, died after she was allegedly abducted and sexually abused on Tuesday.

The girl, who was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday, was later found with critical head injuries, said police. She was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries on Tuesday evening.

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident. He was an acquaintance of the girl’s family, said police.The girl’s family hails from Pune district and she lived with her mother, who was a street vendor.

According to police, the girl was kidnapped in the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday.

Later in the day, a patrolling team from the Railway Protection Force found her lying unconscious inside a stationary railway compartment in Pune station area. She had serious injuries and was immediately admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

EXPLAINED Forensic odontology useful tool in crime probe, prosecution In the recent past, investigating agencies have used forensic dentistry or forensic odontology for identification, detection of crimes and for strengthening the prosecution’s case. The science has proved to be very useful for identification of humans in cases with multiple deaths, and for examination of bite mark injuries, particularly physical and sexual abuse crimes. While reports of forensic odontologists have been used in trials in the past, experts feel that the science is still under-utilised in crime investigations in India.

Primary medical examination revealed that the girl had sustained severe injuries on the head and had bite marks on her face and ears. She succumbed to her injuries later. A probe was launched into the case by city police, which formed various teams and is looking into possible leads.

“Our teams sifted through lots of security camera footage and also worked on some information from sources. We zeroed in on a 19-year-old man and arrested him. Our probe has revealed that the suspect had a dispute with the girl’s mother’s lover and his friend. The suspect was assaulted by them some days ago and he had been nursing a grudge since then… he abducted the girl. He later grievously injured her by hitting her head against the door frame of a railway compartment,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.

Police said the primary post-mortem report of the girl showed that she had died of a head injury. “While there were no signs of penetrative rape, the severe bite marks on her face pointed to sexual abuse,” said a police officer.

The police officer added, “To examine the severe bite marks on the face, we called experts in forensic odontology from KEM Hospital in Mumbai.

They have examined the bite wounds and their report is expected soon. These bite marks are suggestive of sexual abuse and we have invoked sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, along with sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to murder and kidnapping.”

The arrested suspect will be produced before a court on Thursday.