Pune: Khed Panchayat Samiti chairman assaults rivals at hotel, say police

Following a dispute, the chairman of the Khed Panchayat Samiti and his supporters allegedly opened fire on rivals at a hotel in Khadakwasla on Sinhagad Road in the early hours of Thursday.

Several people, including members of the Khed Panchayat Samiti, sustained injuries in the incident, police said.

An offence of attempt to murder, rioting and molestation was lodged at the Haveli police station against Bhagvan Koparkar, chairman of the Khed Panchayat Samiti, his brother Jalinder Koparkar and their supporters.

According to police, the incident is a fallout of a motion of no-confidence that was moved against Koparkar, a local Shiv Sena leader, by Khed Panchayat Samiti member Sunita Sadbhor on May 24. Sandbhor is also a member of Shiv Sena. Voting on the motion will take place on May 31.

Due to threats from Koparkar, Sandbhor and five other Khed Panchayat Samiti members from Shiv Sena, four from NCP and one from BJP, came to a hotel in Khadakwasla with their family members on Thursday, police said.

However, at 5 am on Thursday, Koparkar and his supporters also reached the hotel. Following a dispute, they assaulted Sandbhor and others with sharp weapons and iron rods, police said.

On receiving information, a team of the Pune Rural Police reached the hotel but the assailants had fled from the spot.

The police took the people who sustained injuries to a hospital for treatment.

According to police, CCTV footage shows Koparkar’s brother in possession of a gun during the incident. Police sources said they suspect he fired a bullet to intimidate people at the spot.

Police Inspector Sadashiv Shelar of Haveli police station said that an FIR has been lodged and search teams have been dispatched to capture the alleged assailants.