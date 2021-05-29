Pune: Khed panchayat samiti chair, aide arrested for attack on rivals

Police said his term as chairman was coming to an end and he was not willing to resign from his post.

POLICE ON Friday arrested Khed panchayat samiti chairperson Bhagwan Pokharkar and his aide Keshav Argade in connection with an attack on their rivals at a hotel in Khadakwasla, following a political dispute.

According to police, Pokharkar, a Shiv Sena leader, won the Khed panchayat samiti elections about four years ago and was later appointed chairman.

Police said his term as chairman was coming to an end and he was not willing to resign from his post. So, on May 24, a no-confidence motion was moved against him by Khed panchayat samiti member Sunita Sadbhor, who also belongs to the Shiv Sena, police added.

The vote on the no-confidence motion will take place on May 31, police said. Forced by threats from Pokharkar, Sadbhor and five other panchayat samiti members from the Shiv Sena, four from the NCP and one from the BJP, came to a plush hotel in Khadakwasla with their family members, police added.

Police further said but Pokharkar and his supporters, armed with sharp weapons and firearms, reached the hotel around 5 am on Thursday and attacked them brutally while one of the assailants also opened fire.

Pokharkar, his brother Jalinder, aide Keshav Argade and about 20 others were booked at Haveli police station, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

The local crime branch of Pune Rural Police started a parallel investigation in this case. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by senior inspector Padmakar Ghanvat arrested Pokharkar and Argade from a spot near Mangala multiplex in Shivajinagar and handed them over to the Haveli police station for further investigation, stated a press release issued on Friday.