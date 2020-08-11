Pune: Khadakwasla dam 96 per cent full, may open shutters to release water today

Pune's Khadakwasla dam. (Express file)

Water stock in major reservoirs in Pune has been rising steadily, with all dams currently storing over 50 per cent of their total capacities.

For the first time this season, water from Khadakwasla could be released on Wednesday. As per the latest dam status report issued by the Irrigation department, Khadakwasla was 96 per cent full on Tuesday.

Since the beginning of August, rainfall over parts of Pune district and overall Madhya Maharashtra improved, thereby adding to water reserves in the dams here. From the beginning of monsoon season in June till August, rainfall recorded in the catchment areas was Khadakwasla (308mm), Pavana (502mm), Varasgaon (651mm) and Panshet (690mm), whereas an equal amount has been added to the existing stock within the last 10 days, according to the report.

On Tuesday, the status of reservoirs stood at — Panshet ( 69 per cent), Varasgaon (57 per cent) and Pavana (52 per cent). The collective stock was 22.13 TMC.

Over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain over Pune city and adjoining areas, which is expected to improve the water stock in the dams. The Southwest Monsoon has remained vigorous over south Konkan and active along the remaining parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, and will cause rainfall during the coming days.

“Moderate rainfall is expected in Pune during the August 13 to 17 period, with heavy spells along the ghat areas. Such intermittent spells benefit dam storage and also the growth of kharif crops,” said an IMD official.

