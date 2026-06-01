IAF personnel drowns in Khadakwasla canal; civilian rescued during search op

The deceased has been identified as Sergent Rajesh Kumar Verma (35), an IAF personnel currently posted with the NDA. (File/Representational)

A SERVING Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel posted with the National Defence Academy (NDA) drowned in the Khadakwasla dam canal when he had gone there for an outing on Sunday.

Officials said that when the multi-agency search operation for him was underway, a woman who was drowning was rescued, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Sergent Rajesh Kumar Verma (35), an IAF personnel currently posted with the NDA.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the deceased had come to the Khadakwasla dam canal for an outing, at a location near Yashwant Vidyalaya.

A press statement issued through Pune Defence Public Relations Officer read, “An incident of drowning of an air warrior of NDA occurred at Khadakwasla canal at around 12.30 pm on Sunday. At about 11.30 am Sargent Rajesh Kumar Verma and some friends were on a picnic trip on the banks of the Khadakwasla canal outside the NDA Campus. Sergent Verma accidentally slipped and fell into the canal and was swept away by the strong current.”