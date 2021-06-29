Pune: Key accused in Rs 1200-crore BHR ‘scam’ arrested

The Credit Society allegedly attracted depositors by offering 13 per cent interest on fixed deposits. A large number of people deposited lakhs of rupees and did not get the assured returns.

Jitendra Kandare, a prime suspect in a scam of nearly Rs 1,200 crore linked to the Bhaichand Hirachand Raisoni (BHR) State Cooperative Credit Society, has been arrested by Pune City Police. Officials of Pune Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) nabbed Kandare from Indore on Monday evening.

As many as 81 offences are lodged with different police stations across the state in the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society ‘scam’, in which thousands of investors were allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 1,200 crore. Directors of the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society who were arrested earlier are still in jail.

The case dates back to 2015 when, following a complaint of cheating lodged at Kothrud police station by senior citizen Mukund Badve and other depositors, Pune City Police had arrested 12 persons, including the chairman and directors of the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society.

Meanwhile, following a fresh offence of cheating lodged at the Deccan police station by Ranjana Ghorpade, a 65-year- old retired teacher, in November last year, Pune City Police had arrested five more persons.

Police also said after the alleged scam came to light, Kandare, who was appointed as a liquidator around 2016, had cheated investors further by conspiring with other accused to prepare forged documents of movable and immovable assets of the BHR State Cooperative Credit Society.