Pune: Katraj zoological park to get zebras from abroad

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is likely to import ‘Grant Zebras’ for its Rajiv Gandhi Zoological and Wildlife Research Centre in Katraj.

“The PMC plans to procure five Zebras — two male and three female — for its Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Katraj from foreign zoos, animal breeders as donation, gifts, disposal of surplus animals, and exchange of animals. The animals would not be purchased, and PMC will only bear the cost of incurring animal crating, veterinary intervention, handling of animals, and transportation,” said Ashok Ghorpade, Garden Superintendent.

The civic body will spend an estimated Rs 1.33 crore for the transportation of the animals, Ghorpade said, adding that authorised interested and experienced wild animal dealers, reputed firms, and wild animal breeders abroad can provide grants for procuring the zebras.

The animals selected for import must be “physically, behaviourally and genetically healthy”, with no clinical infections or non-infectious disease conditions.

“The animals identified for grants should be from a proven genetic pedigree, and each should be genetically heterozygous, which would further allow breeding among these animals on scientific lines,” Ghorpade said, adding that animals of a suitable age — not very young or old — would be imported. “They should be completely weaned off and not dependent on their mothers or handlers for food.”

The guidelines by the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI) should be “strictly followed” for the transportation of the captive wild animals. According to the PMC, the CZAI has approved a development plan for the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park for 20 years.

As part of it, various foriegn animals will be brought to the park for display, either purchased or exchanged with local animals.

“The Grant Zebras will be the first ones among foriegn animals to be procured for the park, in phases,” Ghorpade said.