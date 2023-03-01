Bypoll counting tomorrow, check traffic restrictions in Pune’s Koregaon Park

The Pune city police have announced traffic changes in the Koregaon Park area for the counting of votes for the Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls Thursday.

The voting for the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad Assembly bypolls was held on February 26 and the counting is scheduled to take place from Thursday morning. The counting for the Kasba Peth constituency will be held at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown premises in Koregaon Park.

The traffic changes will be enforced from 11 am Wednesday and will remain in force till the process of counting is over.

Vehicles from St Mira’s College and Atur Park to South Main Road will be allowed only until Lane No 1 and will be diverted to the left from there.

Vehicles coming from Lane No 5, 6, and 7 to South Main Road will be allowed till Lane No 4 and will be diverted to the right. Barricading will be done in front of St Mira’ College, Koregaon Park Police station and South Main Road Lane No 5.

Barricading will be done at Plot 38 on South Main Road Lane No 2 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road. Barricading will be done on Bungalow 67 and 68 on Lane No 3 and vehicles will not be allowed to move towards South Main Road.

A no-vehicle zone has been created on Darode Road from Koregaon Park police station to South Main Road.

Advertisement

Two dedicated parking spaces have been created for people coming to the counting centre, including government officials, candidates and their representatives on the Sant Gadge Maharaj School playground.