Criminal activities ‘on rise’ in Kasarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, residents rue cop ‘inaction’

A gang of youths has successfully managed to spread terror among the residents of Kasarwadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune by continuing with thefts, vandalism and open defiance of the law in the form of holding parties in the middle of the road. While instances of mischief are increasing by the day, the residents opine the police are “fast asleep”.

Around two days back, the gang of miscreants smashed CCTV cameras of Neelima Apartments, a residential building, and looted jewellery and cash from two apartments. The families residing in the apartments had gone to their native places.

A resident of the area on condition of anonymity said, “This clearly means that the suspects are local youths who have been operating and striking at will in the Kasarwadi area. They knew the flat owners had gone to their native places and therefore struck at will.”

The resident added, “The gang members sit near the school and pass comments at women and girls. In May one day, they had brought some girls at 2 am and had partied right in the middle of the road.”

Earlier, the gang had allegedly smashed window panes of two parked cars on the road near the Chhatrapati Shivaji chowk. The gang is also accused of stealing a bell from a temple at the Navjeevan Chowk. Activist and local resident Avinash Prasad said, “A Marathi’s actor’s two-wheeler was also stolen.”

Speaking to Marathi actor Sandeep Sakore, who lives close to the Chhhatrapati Shivaji Chowk around which most of the incidents are taking place, said, “My two-wheeler was parked outside my home. It was stolen in the night. I have been making rounds of the Bhosari police but they have no clue so far.”

According to the residents, last year, a youth was murdered in the chowk. “Almost every other day the chowk witnesses a raucous birthday party,” said another resident.

Advertisement

Prajakta Kale, a resident of the area, said, “A few days back, I had kept my helmet outside my home in our gallery. That too was stolen. This clearly means the gang is active in the night and the police are fast asleep.”

Meanwhile, the Bhosari police said they are searching for the suspects. They also blamed the societies for the burglary. Senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav said, “There was neither any CCTV camera nor a watchman at (Neelima) apartment. We had asked the society members to make arrangements for CCTV cameras. The police have been creating awareness about installing CCTV cameras for a long time but to no avail.” While confirming that no arrests have been made till now, Jadhav said, “We will soon nab the culprits.”

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said, “Whichever gang is operating in Kasarwadi will soon be busted. I will direct the Bhosari police to take immediate action.”

Advertisement

However, Avinash Prasad, a local resident, said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad police take half-hearted action. If they patrol an area one day, the next few days they disappear. This has emboldened the goons in the area. The goons are carrying out their acts brazenly with no strong action from the police. The gang members openly say they are not afraid of the police.”