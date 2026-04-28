BJP leader exposes Pune ‘water ATMs’: Lab tests reveal Rs 1/litre water is unfit for drinking

In a troubling development amid Pune’s worsening water shortage, private agencies in Karvenagar are allegedly selling non-potable water through ‘water ATMs’. The practice has sparked significant health concerns for local residents, particularly students, who rely on these machines for affordable drinking water.

Senior BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar exposed the racket after noticing a high volume of students purchasing water from these kiosks at Rs 1 per litre. Suspicious of the source, Khardekar coordinated with local civic water supply staff to conduct laboratory testing on samples from two ATMs.

“A large number of girl students reside in the area and gather at the water ATM to purchase water. Thus, I had the local civic water supply staff conduct a laboratory test of the water, and it was found to be non-potable,” said Khardekar.