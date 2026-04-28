BJP leader exposes Pune ‘water ATMs’: Lab tests reveal Rs 1/litre water is unfit for drinking

Sandeep Khardekar arranged lab tests for water sold by private agencies, which revealed zero residual chlorine, raising concerns about resident safety during the summer water crisis.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneApr 28, 2026 01:17 PM IST
Pune water ATMsLab results obtained by BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar show the water lacks essential disinfection, making it unfit for consumption (Express photo).
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In a troubling development amid Pune’s worsening water shortage, private agencies in Karvenagar are allegedly selling non-potable water through ‘water ATMs’. The practice has sparked significant health concerns for local residents, particularly students, who rely on these machines for affordable drinking water.

Senior BJP leader Sandeep Khardekar exposed the racket after noticing a high volume of students purchasing water from these kiosks at Rs 1 per litre. Suspicious of the source, Khardekar coordinated with local civic water supply staff to conduct laboratory testing on samples from two ATMs.

“A large number of girl students reside in the area and gather at the water ATM to purchase water. Thus, I had the local civic water supply staff conduct a laboratory test of the water, and it was found to be non-potable,” said Khardekar.

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Laboratory testing of water from the two water ATMs in Karvenagar revealed no detectable residual chlorine, and the water’s hardness was half the required level for potable water. Thus, the water is not for drinking purposes.

“It is currently unknown whether these ATMs are tapping into the civic supply, borewells, or private wells,” Khardekar said. “Furthermore, there is no clarity on whether these agencies have any legal permission to sell water in this manner.”

In a communication to Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Khardekar questioned whether private agencies are allowed to sell water from the PMC’s natural sources. He also asked why the agency had not displayed a non-potable water board at the water ATM, as this determines who is responsible if citizens fall ill from consuming it. He also sought information on how many such water ATMs are operational in the city and if they have permission from the civic body.

Conduct inquiry, Khardekar urges PMC

Khardekar urged the PMC to immediately conduct an inquiry through a site visit and take appropriate steps to prevent citizens from consuming non-potable water to avoid health issues. “I have told the local civic water supply staff that they will be held responsible if any citizens face health issues due to consumption of the non-potable water sold through the water ATM,” he said.

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The BJP leader also raised an alarm about mismanagement at the PMC’s water-refilling centre near Patwardhanbaug in Erandwane. “The water meter installed by PMC at the water refilling station for water tankers is non-operational. There is no accounting for how many tanker trips take place from the refilling point, leading to civic loss,” said Khardekar.

He said that in the past, citizens found that only 18 water refills were registered at the refilling point, but that more than 50 refills were actually carried out that day.

Incidentally, the rising temperatures in the city have increased citizens’ demand for water. Also, the state water resources department has urged the civic body to reduce its water consumption to ensure that the water stock in the dams lasts until August 31 to meet the demands of the city and Pune district. Many residential areas have to resort to purchasing water from tankers to meet increased demand in summer.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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