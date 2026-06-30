Pune Inc | How gourmand Karen Anand’s curated trips go beyond traditional tourism

'Travel with Karen's' groups are made up of people who enjoy meeting local influencers and intellectuals, historical and cultural experts, and come away “ignited and delighted”.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 02:52 PM IST
Karen AnandPune-based food connoisseur and author Karen Anand
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In Italy, you can book a gondola ride through the age-old canals of Venice and savour wines in Tuscany – but it is a rare traveller to these parts of Italy who can also enjoy a farewell dinner with the Ferragamo family, famous names behind the Italian luxury fashion house, or stay at one of their hotels.

But ‘Travel with Karen’, started by Pune-based food connoisseur and author Karen Anand, is not the usual kind of holiday experience. Anand delves into a lifetime’s expertise of cuisines of the world, wine and spirits, art, culture, fashion, lifestyle and design to curate trips for discerning groups who enjoy discovering flavours and experiences that lie beneath the surface of foreign and Indian destinations. Her travel groups are made up of people who enjoy meeting local influencers and intellectuals, historical and cultural experts, and come away “ignited and delighted”.

Rendezvous with local influencers

Instagram and websites are flooded with images and details of almost every destination but rarely plumb the depth. Anand talks eagerly about creating an experience in Fez, Morocco, where her travel group met an apothecary who told them about the original Aleppo soap that he makes. Another time, a group interacted with a woman in Fergana, Uzbekistan, who was reviving Uzbek ikat, which is different from the ikat found in India. Equally interesting are the evenings at nightclubs in Marrakech and the meals that underline her itineraries.

How it all started

‘Travel with Karen’ has its roots in a venture that Anand had undertaken with a Kolkata-based friend in 2017, where they would tailor-make interesting itineraries for groups, whose size grew from 10 to 30. When her friend could not continue as she was busy with an NGO, Anand continued to do it by herself. She conducts extensive recces – from the British countryside to the boat rides in Rabat to the lanes of Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana – and plans journeys so that very little goes wrong.

“Firstly, I have to be excited about the place. Secondly, I try to bring in interesting elements, the ‘hidden-ness’ that is difficult for people to find on a first or second visit without knowing somebody,” she says. With this food buff, of course, vegetarians are indulged as well, which is very challenging in many countries.

“We are very keen on local cuisines and restaurants. Keeping dietary types in mind, I could also organise a Spanish meal one night, an Italian lunch another day, a Lebanese dinner. This allows people to appreciate a variety of cuisines, which is very important,” she says.

How the trips are made exciting

Her calendar has several exciting trips, from Japan in autumn where the country is transformed by “fiery maple leaves, serene temple gardens and seasonal rituals”.  In October, Anand plans a journey through Morocco, where “timeless heritage meets refined elegance”.

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A visit to Amritsar will include not only a trip to the Golden Temple and the Wagah border but also a cooking demonstration with celebrity chef and culinary innovator Kunal Kapur. “I am looking at doing a South America trip next year. People who have travelled with me tell other friends. I also have got a lot of repeats now,” she says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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