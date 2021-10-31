Pune: Kannada Sangha inaugurates new auditorium at Dr Kalmadi High School

For the past several years, Pune’s Kannada Sangha has been organising Dussehra festival in the city and this year, too, the Sangha organised the traditional Dussehra and Gombe festival at Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School (Primary and Kannada Medium) in Erandwane. This year, the Sangha renovated the first-floor auditorium of the school and named it Gunduraj M Shetty Memorial Hall in honour of its late former trustee.

Speaking on the occasion, Kannada Sangha president Kushal Hegde said, “The zeal and efforts of Gunduraj M Shetty for the children of Kannadiga workers in Pune to help them get a good quality secondary and higher secondary education were commendable. He had a vision and aimed for the future. Today, while naming this auditorium in his honour, we are making a small effort to preserve his memory forever. Hegde also felicitated Shetty’s wife Yashoda on behalf of the Kannada Sangha.

Vice-president of the Sangha, Indira Salian, also recalled memories of Shetty on the occasion. Secretary Malati Kalmadi proposed the vote of thanks and acknowledged everyone who contributed to the Sangha and for the programme, which was moderated by Pooja Patil.

Other members of the Kannada Sangha, including treasurer A Shrinivas Alva and trustees Balajith Shetty, Shashikala Gurpur and Devika Shetty were also present, besides Shetty’s daughters Nina Rai, Maina Shetty, Naina Shetty, daughter-in-law Nivedita Shetty, grandsons and president of Pune’s Bunts Sangha, Santosh Shetty.