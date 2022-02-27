Pune: Just after reopening, two PCMC swimming pools shut for repair works, one denies entry to swimmers

Even though they reopened earlier this month after a gap of two years for the general public owing to Covid-19 curbs, two Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run swimming pools at Kasarwadi and Sangvi remained shut on Sunday citing repair works.

Meanwhile, another swimming pool at Pimple Gurav did not let swimmers, mostly children, who came after 8 am to enter the premises.

The pool at Kasarwadi even put up a board declaring that it would be shut for two months due to repair works.

Outside the third swimming pool at Pimple Gurav, several children turned up for the 8 am batch. But even those who reached just five minutes after 8 am were not allowed entry inside. They waited, knocked on the doors and pleaded desperately but the staff did not let them in and locked the pool premises from inside.

Sunil, a class 9 student, said: “I had come all the way from Kasarwadi as the swimming pool there was shut for repairs. Here, I arrived for the 8 am batch just five minutes late. They did not allow me inside. The premises remained locked from the inside. 15-20 other children were waiting outside. Despite our best requests, we were not allowed inside. I do not know whether the swimming pools are for the children or the PCMC employees.”

Another swimmer Kiran Dhanavate said: “As soon I reached, I saw the gates closed. Several children were waiting outside. I don’t understand how the PCMC can run a swimming pool like this. Is it meant only as a showpiece or a facility to encourage children to take to sport ?”

Dhanavate said as there are only two-three batches, the pool shuts down early and urged the authorities to run it till noon.

Corporator Asha Shendge said: “For two years, the swimming pools were out of bounds for sportspersons and children. And now they are shut for repairs. I do not understand what the civic sports department was doing for the last two years.”

Shendge said the timings of the swimming pools are a big problem. “The PCMC is not taking swimming pools seriously. The batches are run for barely 20 minutes. 15 minutes are reserved for showers. When will the children swim? When will they learn and become experts? The PCMC approach is non-serious,” she said.

Sushma Shinde, incharge of the PCMC swimming pools, said: “I will inquire as to why the children were denied entry at the Sangvi swimming pool. Also, I am not aware as to why the two pools are closed. I will find out and take appropriate steps.”

PCMC additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said: “I will convene a meeting of the concerned officials to find out the state of the swimming pools. Also, regarding batch timings, I will talk to the officials so that children can be given sufficient time.”