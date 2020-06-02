Pune: Junior resident doctors at YCMH hold protest, seek ‘equal pay for equal work’

“We will take a decision regarding higher pay for the junior resident doctors in a couple days. Their demand will be considered sympathetically,” said Municipal Commissioner Sharavan Hardikar. (Representational) “We will take a decision regarding higher pay for the junior resident doctors in a couple days. Their demand will be considered sympathetically,” said Municipal Commissioner Sharavan Hardikar. (Representational)

Some junior resident doctors of YCM Hospital in Pimpri, which is now a dedicated Covid-19 hospital, staged a protest on Monday, demanding “equal pay for equal work”.

The doctors submitted a memorandum of demands to YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable.

“We are not getting equal pay for equal work. While other MBBS doctors are getting up to Rs 75,000, we are getting only around Rs 24,000 monthly. PGI students, whom we teach… get around Rs 55,000. Justice not been done to us,” one of the doctors told The Indian Express.

Dr Wable said the hospital has 33 junior resident doctors among its staffers. “These doctors have done their CPS after MBBS. They have the same qualification as other MBBS doctors who are getting higher pay. I have moved their file before the municipal commissioner and am hopeful these junior doctors will get equal pay,” he said.

YCMH is run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

“We will take a decision regarding higher pay for the junior resident doctors in a couple days. Their demand will be considered sympathetically,” said Municipal Commissioner Sharavan Hardikar.

