Pune: Jumbo Covid hospital reopens with 13 patients, civic admin says facility to have 500 beds in one week

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol during his visit to the Jumbo Covid Hospital on Monday, Jumbo covid hospital is scheduled to be Reopened from today. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

The jumbo Covid hospital at the College of Engineering Pune Ground was reopened on Monday, with 13 patients already admitted to the facility and the PMC planning to scale up bed capacity to 500 within one week.

“We have started admission of patients as planned,” said Anjali Sabane, assistant medical officer and acting in-charge of the civic health department.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal visited the facility to ensure it was ready for admitting patients. The PMC had last week decided to restart the jumbo Covid hospital due to the rapid increase in active Covid-19 cases in the city.

The civic chief said there are nearly 23,000 active cases in the city at present and 2,300 patients have been hospitalised. “This time, about 10 per cent of patients have been hospitalised as compared to 18-20 per cent last year. There are two reasons for it. The first is most of the patients either have mild symptoms or are totally asymptomatic and secondly, there is a lot of awareness among local residents this time … many of them go for treatment on time and are able to avoid hospitalisation…”, he said.

Of the 2,300 hospitalised, 700 patients are in government hospitals and 1,600 in private hospitals. “The jumbo hospital is being restarted and a back-up of 800 beds is being created, to be used if needed. We will start with 250 beds and… to take it up to 800 beds,” said Kumar.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “There is no shortage of beds as of now. However, the PMC is taking special efforts to set up beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients and has already made available 550 beds in various Covid care centres (CCC). The civic administration has also directed private hospitals to increase their capacity for treatment of Covid-19 patients. A meeting with private hospital management has been convened by the municipal commissioner to direct them to increase beds for Covid patients.”

The mayor said though the jumbo hospital was closed earlier after Covid cases fell last year, the civic administration had decided to keep the infrastructure intact so that it could be restarted any time as per requirement.

“The plan is to make available 500 beds, including 250 oxygen beds, 200 normal beds and 50 ICU beds at the jumbo hospital within a week. Around 55 beds have been made available today, including 25 beds, 25 oxygen beds and 5 ICU beds,” he said.

On Wednesday, 100 oxygen beds, 75 beds and 20 ICU beds will be added and by Friday, 125 oxygen beds, 100 normal beds and 25 ICU beds would be added.

In a week, the jumbo hospital will have 500 beds available for treatment of patients, Mohol said. “Local residents should keep in mind that the infection is spreading. While there is no shortage of beds, they should avoid being in situations that would require hospitalisation. They should follow all the guidelines of the government.”

On Monday, Pune city saw 2,342 new cases and 15 deaths. The number of active cases has reached 23,062, with 524 in critical condition and 958 on oxygen.

