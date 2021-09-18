scorecardresearch
Friday, September 17, 2021
Pune: ‘Journalist’ arrested for trying to extort Rs 5L from businessman

A businessman has lodged the first information report in this case at the Hadapsar police station.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 18, 2021 4:44:34 am
Police have identified the accused as Arjun Shirsath (41).

A person claiming to be a journalist has been arrested by Pune City Police for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in Hadapsar. Police have identified the accused as Arjun Shirsath (41).

A businessman has lodged the first information report in this case at the Hadapsar police station. According to him, Shirsath intercepted a tempo carrying material to his shop on Thursday afternoon. Shirsath allegedly called the complainant over phone and demanded Rs 5 lakh, saying the tempo was carrying cigarettes and tobacco products.

