Burglars drill hole on jewellery shop wall, loot Rs 1.23-crore gold in Pune

In a broad-daylight heist, burglars drilled a hole on the wall of a jewellery shop in suburban Warje and looted gold ornaments worth Rs 1.23 crore on Friday.

Located at Ganpati Matha on NDA Road, Anandkumar Verma’s Mauli Jewellers, where the burglary took place, has a common wall with an adjacent room where a bakery was functioning till a few days ago. According to police, the burglars rented the room about a week ago and started some furniture work there on the pretext of starting a masala business.

The burglars kept a close watch on the jewellery shop and knew that Verma’s employee would be on leave on Fridays, the police said. As Verma closed the shop between 2.30pm and 5pm as usual, the burglars allegedly drilled a big hole on the common wall, entered the jewellery shop and made away with gold ornaments worth Rs 1,23,75,280.

The police, who checked CCTV videos from around the crime scene and other locations, have formed search teams for investigating the burglary. “The burglars had taken the adjacent shop on rent recently. They did not sign any agreement while renting the shop,” said sub-inspector NA Mundhe.

A case was booked against unidentified persons under Sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Verma, a resident of Karve Nagar.