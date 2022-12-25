Jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh burgled after Pune family leaves house to attend Christmas-eve service

A house in the Mohammadwadi area of Pune was burgled and gold, diamond ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh were stolen after the family members left the building to attend a Christmas-eve church service Saturday night, the police said Sunday. The burglars also decamped with nearly Rs 12,000 in cash.

An FIR in the case was registered at the Kondhwa police station Sunday.

Officials said the family left the house around 9 pm Saturday to attend a Christmas-eve service and returned after midnight to find that the house had been burgled. A probe revealed that the burglars cut open two grilles of the bedroom window to break into the house.

Inspector Sanjay Mogle of Kondhwa police station said the investigating team was probing various leads including videos taken from security cameras installed on the campus of the residential society.