Sunday, July 17, 2022

Pune jeweller to gift ‘commitment rings’ to 7,500 soldiers

These rings would be made of silver, gold, diamond, and soil from different states.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 17, 2022 11:46:04 pm
Bonisa started its initiative on Thursday when 88 veteran soldiers at Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Khadki, were given the 'EkIndia Rings' at a ceremony. (Image: Twitter @ngma_delhi, representational)

To mark India’s 75th year of Independence, “Bharat Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” a  Pune jewellery store has launched ‘EkIndia Mission’ to gift “commitment rings” to 7,500 soldiers. These rings would be made of silver, gold, diamond, and soil from different states.

Bonisa started its initiative on Thursday when as many as 88 veteran soldiers at Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, Khadki, were given the ‘EkIndia Rings’ at a ceremony.

Sanket B Biyani, a partner of Bonisa (Sanbal Jewellery LLP) along with his brother Sandesh Biyani and sister Neha Mundra, said they had been planning the initiative for a year now.

“The ‘EkIndia Ring’ is made up of silver, gold, soils from different states of our country, and a diamond. It is the world’s first commitment ring for any nation, and we aim to give it to more than 7,500 soldiers this year. The ring is made of silver with ‘Bharat’ written on it…” Sanket said.

