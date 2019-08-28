Pune: Jeweller among 5 arrested for ‘involvement in over 50 thefts’

Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in over 50 cases of thefts, robberies and burglaries in and around the city. The Pune Police recovered gold and silver ornaments, as well as six stolen four-wheelers from the accused, sources said. Police have also arrested a jeweller who was allegedly involved with them.

According to the police, the arrests were made by teams from Wanawadi police station, which had received the case of a theft on August 11. Two police teams were formed to probe the case. The teams sifted through 41 video clips from security cameras installed around the house which was targeted, police added.

Based on the clues from the footage, police teams zeroed in on a group of people living in Ramtekdi area, police said. After a week-long surveillance in the area, the police arrested Gorakhsingh Gagasingh Tak (30) and Ujalasingh Tak (27). While these arrests were made in four days, the police found evidence of two more people in hiding in Dhule, they added.

According to the police, Ballusingh Tak (30) Jalsingh Rajput Dudhani (26) were arrested on Monday. Dudhani allegedly gave police chase, where he inflicted injuries on himself with a razor blade. An officer was injured while attempting to take the blade from him. Based on the interrogation of the four, police also arrested jeweller Satyanarayan Varma, who was allegedly in business with the accused.

Senior Inspector Kranitkumar Patil of Wanawadi police station said, “A probe has revealed that this gang was involved in at least 50 offences in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural Police jurisdiction. We have recovered gold ornaments weighing one kg, silver weighing 10 kg and six four-wheelers from them, all worth Rs 80 lakh.”