scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Pune: Jehangir Hospital saves 8-year-old boy who suffered rare intestinal perforation after fall from cycle

The doctors had a tough task as the exact injured part of the intestine could be identified only during surgery. The boy was monitored at the pediatric intensive care unit for ten days after the surgery.

PuneJehangir Hospital in Pune. (Photo credit: Jehangir hospital website)

Doctors at Jehangir Hospital in Pune performed surgery to save an eight-year-old boy who had fallen from a cycle and developed abdominal pain due to a rare intestinal (a loss of continuity of the bowel wall), according to the hospital authorities.

Aditya’s father Ashok from Ranjangaon, 50 km from Pune, said the cycle’s handlebar hit the boy’s stomach as he fell from it on August 13. He was initially stable but had abdominal pain, the father said.

“X-ray and ultrasound did not show any significant injury also but progressively, he developed some abdominal distention,” Aditya’s parents said. They took him to Jehangir Hospital where doctors suspected an internal injury and a CT scan confirmed that some air had leaked out of the intestines, indicating an injury to the bowel. With the help of investigations, it was confirmed to be some very unusual type of intestinal perforation.

Dr Dasmit Singh, a paediatric surgeon at Jehangir Hospital, said: “Initially the injuries were contained but as the pain and distention went on increasing, we got a CT scan done, suspecting intestinal perforation. However, the exact injured part of the intestine could be identified only during the surgery. During the surgery, it was discovered that it was a very rare type of injury that had happened as the duodenum, which is the beginning of the small intestine, was injured at both the front and back walls hinting that there was a severe compression that had happened because of the cycle’s handlebar. To fix this was quite a difficult task.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...

During the surgery on August 14, Dr Singh and his team, including Dr Varsha Soni, found out that bile was collected in the peritoneum and when the peritoneum could no longer contain the secretion it ruptured into the abdominal cavity and which led to further complications.

“All of this was discovered during the surgery so we set upon repairing it. We cleaned up all the muck that was in the abdomen. The posterior wall of the intestine was repaired first and then the anterior wall was fixed as it had to be done in a certain manner to avoid future narrowing of the intestine to obviate any long-term problems. Post-operatively the patient was placed on a ventilator as the sepsis had spread into the whole body and the patient’s condition needed aggressive management in the pediatric intensive care unit for ten days,” said Dr Singh.

“Multiple tubes were placed in the retro-peritoneum and next to the duodenum, to drain any leaked fluid. Initially, there was some drainage because of the excessive amount of peritoneal fluid, which reduced over a while and the duodenum progressively healed. In the postoperative day, a dye study was done to delineate the stomach and the duodenum and the study confirmed that there were no leakages, indicating good healing of the anastomosis”, added Dr Singh.

Advertisement

In addition to all this, the patient was facing other problems too, the doctor said. His heart rate was very low and he had very high blood pressure which even led to an episode of fits. However that was treated and the patient started showing signs of improvement, Dr Singh said.

More from Pune

Dr Sagar Lad and his team of paediatricians managed the multiplicity of intensive care medications to get the patient back to good health and he was discharged three days ago, an official statement said.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 11:20:17 am
Next Story

Too much belly fat raises heart attack risk, says study: What should Indians do to shed the excess weight?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy
Explained

A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help
Jharkhand

Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra arrested for 'abusing' house help

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

Victims of alleged sexual assault by Muruga Mutt seer record statement

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20
Climate crisis

India showing intent as problem solver: Bhupender Yadav at G20

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'
Only for subscribers

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

US Army grounds its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters: Report

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
In Premium Now

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement