Pune: Jehangir Hospital launches liver transplant programme

Jehangir Hospital launched its liver transplant programme on Saturday. Created in collaboration with Apollo Hospital (Navi Mumbai), the liver transplant programme at Jehangir will be led by Dr Parimal Lawate, head of department of gastroenterology. The core team includes transplant surgeons from Apollo Hospital — Dr Darius Mirza and Dr Vikram Raut — and joined by surgeon Dr Sachin Vaze and gastroenterologist Dr Lalit Shimpi from Jehangir Hospital.

Every year, about 30,000 liver transplants are required in India. Of these, only about 1,800 are performed annually. Although liver transplant has become a standard treatment for end-stage liver disease, it is still out of reach of many patients and they suffer due to lack of availability and proper approach to this treatment, doctors said at a press conference on Saturday.

Pune will need at least 300 transplants every year and this partnership will take liver transplant procedures in Pune to the next level, they said.

Dr Lawate said, “Jehangir Hospital has had a massive influx of patients with chronic liver disease and cirrhosis. Most of these patients are at the end stage, which is why the liver transplant programme was a natural progression to address this need.”

He also spoke about the immediate benefits of this programme, saying, “The patients will benefit from a new liver as it would give them a new lease of life.”

Jehangir Hospital is among the first in Pune to start the kidney transplant programme and has been running it successfully for the last 18 years, said chairman H C Jehangir.

