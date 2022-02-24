Pune: Jehangir Clinical Development Centre announces collaboration with Actu-Real to further research

Actu-Real Inc, a US-based specialised Contract Research Organization (CRO) focused on data analytics, and Jehangir Clinical Development Centre (JCDC), Pune, on Thursday announced the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement to further research based on real-world evidence.

Through this collaboration, Actu-Real and the JCDC will focus on collecting and analysing real-world data generated from clinical practice to support evidence-based clinical, economic and regulatory decisions.

“This joint initiative aligns with Actu-Real’s mission to enable better results through evidence-based decisions in healthcare and our vision to implement an outcomes-based approach to healthcare access”, said Dr Chitra Lele, president and founder of Actu-Real.

“JCDC is a nationally and internationally recognised research centre,” said Jehangir HC Jehangir, chairman of the JCDC.

“This collaboration will facilitate meaningful research and strengthen our abilities to improve health,” Pathik Divate, CEO of the JCDC added.

Actu-real and the JCDC combined for four projects together last year. One example is an ongoing chart review project for a psychiatry indication where data was collected and analysed from the emergency departments of four US hospitals. The other is an ongoing clinical data management project for 676 patients with dengue fever, involving 36 hospitals across India by an Indian pharma company.

The JCDC was a centre for the Covishield vaccine studies. Actu-real and the JCDC conducted a real-world evidence study in which data was collected and analysed of 1,000 Covid patients. This was during the early phases of Covid in July 2020 and the aim was to analyse trends and help establish treatment protocols. In addition, the teams have conducted several studies including new therapies for treatment of Covid-19, repurposed drugs, alternative therapies, and other supportive treatments and preventive therapies.