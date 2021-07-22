Pune: Jealous about better business by rival hotel, man kills its owner

An offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Loni Kalbhor police station. (Representational )

Eight persons, including a hotel owner, have been arrested for allegedly murdering hotelier Ramdas Raghunath Akhade (38).

Police said that Akhade was the owner of Hotel Garva in Urali Kanchan, on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Around 7 pm on July 18, some assailants came on two-wheelers and attacked Akhade with sharp weapons, when he was sitting in front of his hotel. Akhade was later rushed to a hospital for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, an offence of murder was lodged in this case at the Loni Kalbhor police station.

During investigation, a police team arrested eight persons including Balasaheb Khedekar (56), owner of the Hotel Ashoka, located near Hotel Garva, Nikhil Khedekar, Saurabh alias Chimya Chaudhari (21), Akshay Dabhade (27), Karan Khadse (21), Prathamesh Kolte (23), Ganesh Sane (26) and Nikhil Chaudhari (20).

Police said Khedekar was allegedly upset because Akhade’s hotel was more successful than his hotel. He allegedly asked his nephew Saurabh Chaudhari (21) to murder Akhade in return of money. Chaudhari has also been arrested.