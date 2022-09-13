scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Pune: JDC organises event to discuss WFH guidelines for SEZ employees

Experts talked about a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for WFH and cleared doubts on the  implementation of Rule 43A of the SEZ (Third Amendment) Rules, 2022.

The event was attended by 75 industry delegates from SEZ units.

The Union budget this year proposed to replace the existing law governing Special Economic Zones (SEZs) with a new legislation to enable states to become partners in ‘Development of Enterprise and Service Hubs’ (DESH). To discuss Work From Home (WFH) policy for SEZ, Pune, Joint Development Commissioner (JDC) office recently organised an event with the Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP).

