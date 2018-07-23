Pune: Jasmine from Pune is now ‘Mrs Queen of the World’

31-year-old Jasmine Jadhav was also a runner up at Mrs Maharashtra pageant held in Pune in October 2017. 31-year-old Jasmine Jadhav was also a runner up at Mrs Maharashtra pageant held in Pune in October 2017.

By Shivani Deshmukh

Beating all odds like shedding weight and getting a passport a week prior to the competition, Jasmine Jadhav (31) won the title of ‘Mrs Queen of the World International 2018’ (standard category) at a pagenat held in Myanmar recently.

Jasmine is a mother to six-year-old twin daughters and an interior designer by profession. She described her decision to participate in the pageant as something very instinctive. “I got a call from my mentor barely two weeks before the pageant…I didn’t even have a passport. On June 19, I went to the passport office, got it in 2 days, applied for my visa, and on July 23 I left for Myanmar,” she said. “I didn’t think of winning or losing. I just decided that I would give it my best, and come back richer with experience. With that confidence and a positive outlook, I ventured into the pageant”.

A former runner-up at the Mrs Maharashtra pageant held in Pune in October 2017, Jasmine said her determination to loose weight post pregnancy had a huge role to play in her success. “If you are determined to achieve something, then nothing can stop you. After the birth of my twin daughters, Nishka and Niraja, I had gained so much weight that I decided to get myself back in shape. From almost 100 kgs, I got myself down to 53 kgs. I also groomed myself at Diva Pageant Studio. That’s when I got inspired to participate in the Mrs Maharashtra pageant,” she said.

Talking about the journey in Myanmar, she said that amongst the various rounds that she had to score in, the closed door interview was the toughest, where seven judges were asking her questions to check her intelligence and presence of mind.

