Pune: IUCAA to offer 7-week vacation programme in astronomy, application closes on May 31

Students keen to pursue astronomy and physics research can enrol for a seven-week programme hosted by Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) in Pune. The last date for sending online applications for the VSP is May 31.

Students who have completed their first-year M Sc, either in physics, applied mathematics, astronomy, electronics or scientific computing, are eligible to apply for the Vacation Students Programme (VSP). Besides, third-year bachelor’s of technology or engineering and those in the third or fourth year of the integrated M Sc programme can also send applications. The last date for sending online applications for the VSP is May 31.

During the programme, students will be mentored by scientists. They can also take part in seminars and pursue projects.

The IUCAA will pay the participating students a stipend of Rs 10,000 along with free on-campus accommodation and travel allowance by train. Enquiries can be sent to aocp@iucaa.in.