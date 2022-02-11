Pune: IUCAA to host online competitions to mark Science Day

Schools in Pune district can participate in the online Science Quiz competition organised by the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) later this month.

Unlike usual, this year’s National Science Day (February 28) by IUCAA will be held online. The day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist and Nobel laureate C V Raman.

Schools keen to take part in this year’s competition need to register here before February 17.

As a part of the virtual celebrations, IUCAA is also hosting an essay, poetry writing and drawing competition for school students. The drawing competition for city schools will be held online on February 21.