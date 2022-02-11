Pune: IUCAA to host online competitions to mark Science Day

Updated: February 11, 2022 12:05:46 pm
Schools in Pune district can participate in the online Science Quiz competition organised by the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) later this month.
Unlike usual, this year’s National Science Day (February 28) by IUCAA will be held online. The day is celebrated to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist and Nobel laureate C V Raman.
Schools keen to take part in this year’s competition need to register here before February 17.
As a part of the virtual celebrations, IUCAA is also hosting an essay, poetry writing and drawing competition for school students. The drawing competition for city schools will be held online on February 21.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-