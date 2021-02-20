Pune: IUCAA aims to bring together schools virtually to celebrate National Science Day

The National Science Day (NSD) celebrations at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune have always attracted thousands of people from all ages and backgrounds every year. However, due to current restrictions owing to the pandemic still in force, these celebrations will be virtual this year.

As part of the NSD2021 celebrations, IUCAA’s Scientific Public Outreach Programme (IUCAA SciPOP) has organised the IUCAA Share Science Drive to Create, Collect and Share Science in Indian regional languages. Through this, schools from all over India are being encouraged to participate in this programme. This is aimed at motivating and helping schools celebrate the NSD along with the whole country in their own safe and comfortable locations by cultivating a spirit of creative exploration, an official statement issued on Saturday morning said.

IUCAA SciPOP invited schools from all over India to motivate their students in understanding and explaining science around them in their mother tongue or regional languages. It is expected that students involve themselves in this process with creativity and imagination to simplify science for everyone. To document this, schools were asked to submit at least top two entries from the submissions done by students to them. Thereafter, shortlisted videos by IUCAA SciPOP will be featured on its YouTube channel.

IUCAA SciPOP has received a tremendous response for this initiative. In total, till February 18, over 150 entries have been received by IUCAA SciPOP. The regions from which entries have been received include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana.

IUCAA SciPOP hopes to continue this creative event beyond the pandemic and has appealed to schools across the country to keep watch on further announcements regarding this. This will be a great opportunity for schools to collaborate with IUCAA SciPOP to showcase the creative talent and vigour of scientific experimentation in students on SciPOP digital platforms, the statement added.

