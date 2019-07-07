Pune: IT professionals plan month-long ‘Digital Aandolan’ for 24-hour water, waste management

Hundreds of IT professionals and their families working and living in and around Hinjawadi, home to Maharashtra’s largest IT park, plan to launch a month-long ‘Digital Aandolan’, demanding roads, access to 24-hour water supply and effective waste management in the locality.

As plans for the protest take final shape, IT professionals and residents plan to use Twitter to spearhead the campaign. The aim is to involve around 10,000 people online.

Housing societies and employees of IT companies at Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park, which employs close to three lakh people, have for long been asking gram panchayats, district administration and other government agencies to solve the civic issues.

Many residential societies, housing anywhere between 300 and 500 families, complain of improper handling of garbage and poor water supply, among other issues. “The issues pertaining to an alternate road to the IT park, waste management and even water have been pending for long. We have held several meetings with gram panchayats and officials of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority without much headway. As a result, both residents and IT employees continue to suffer traffic snarls and poor infrastructure,” Dnyanendra Hulsure of Hinjawdi Employees And Residents Together (HEART) told The Indian Express.

About eight months ago, the Pimpri Chinchwad traffic police implemented a one-way rule for vehicles entering Hinjawadi from Shivaji Chowk, which helped streamline the heavy traffic flow. But residents are now questioning the capacity of this single road to ferry close to one lakh vehicles daily.

“Work on the alternate road between Mahalunge and Maan village is nearly 80 per cent complete. This road can take the load of commuters from Balewadi, Baner, Kothrud and other areas. Similarly, work on the Nande-Chande road is also under progress. If these two stretches are completed, then the problem faced by commuters would largely get resolved,” said another HEART member.

Garbage is another issue. With no regular agencies to collect and segregate garbage generated in the area, burning of garbage is common, posing a health hazard. While the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation is making some efforts towards waste management for industries, it still leaves waste generated by non-industrial entities and residential societies unattended.

“The demand for allocation of separate land to collect and segregate garbage has not been met. The areas under gram panchayats are among the worst affected as the gram panchayats are not equipped to handle the waste generated by residential societies,” he said.