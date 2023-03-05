Pune IT professional lured into giving online reviews for money, loses Rs 8.25 lakh

An Information Technology professional in Pimpri-Chinchwad was cheated to the tune of Rs 8.25 lakh by online fraudsters who offered her a job of giving online reviews in return for lucrative compensation.

An FIR in this regard was filed at Wakad police station Saturday by the 35-year-old woman who works for a multinational IT company in Pune. According to her FIR, she was added to a phone messenger-based group in the third week of February.

Subsequently, she was approached by some of the persons on the group who offered her the job of giving online reviews for various companies and ventures to be posted on search engines. After she agreed to the terms of the job, various advance payments were sought from her towards the completion of formalities.

“After seeking multiple payments from her, the online fraudsters asked her to give reviews to various companies and ventures and even paid her some amount, thus gaining her trust. Subsequently, more money was sought from her. A while later, the returns stopped and the persons she was in contact with went incommunicado. After realising that she had been cheated, the complainant approached the police,” said an officer from Wakad police station.

Officials said that another woman from Wakad, 45, who works for a private company was also cheated in the same manner and lost Rs 65,000 to online fraudsters. Her complaint has been attached to the same FIR.